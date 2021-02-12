Seven Wilson County Schools Career and Technical Education programs have received the Tennessee Pathways Certification for creating regional postsecondary opportunities, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
The programs are: Criminal Justice Correction Services at Lebanon High; Nursing Services at Lebanon High; Coding at Mt. Juliet High School; Veterinary and Animal Science at Mt. Juliet High School; Veterinary and Animal Science at Watertown High School; Coding at Wilson Central High; and Veterinary and Animal Science at Wilson Central High.
“The Wilson County CTE department is very honored to have seven pathways certified by (the Tennessee Boar d of Regents) across the district that exhibit rigorous curriculum, strong post-secondary connections, and high-quality partnerships that are preparing our students for tomorrow’s workforce, school district CTE supervisor Jake Hammond said.
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said that she is “extremely proud of the effort (Hammond), has placed on positioning our high schools in earning this recognition. Our students will certainly benefit from this distinction, but our staff will benefit, too, as they continue to offer these incredible opportunities to our students and grow their programs.”
The Tennessee Pathways Certification began in 2019 and sets expectations that define education-to-career pathways. Beyond establishing standards for program quality and design, the certification recognizes innovative and exemplary pathways in the state.
The programs are successful, “as a result of effective partnerships among school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and community organizations,” according to the news release.