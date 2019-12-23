Wilson County Schools has claimed Level 5 (highest) ratings in overall student growth, and improvement in math, English language arts and social studies, according to the Tennessee Department of Education’s annual report card of districts’ and schools’ performance ratings.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education’s website, “the report card shows how well the state helps students reach grade level, and how well the state is preparing them for success after high school.”
Wilson County Schools
Wilson County Schools is recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education for being an Exemplary District.
After the results were revealed, WCS Director of Accountability Jennifer Cothron said the school system was “very encouraged by the latest report card released by the state. It reflects positive trends in several crucial areas for district-wide success.”
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said, “"Our success as a district is a direct result of the dedication of our teachers and administrators, who focus every day on each student's individualized needs.”
Some highlights from the report card shows that Wilson County Schools had percentage increases in overall success rate, mathematics and English language arts.
The system scored Level 5 honors in overall student growth, English language arts, mathematics and social studies.
There was a 4.5 percent increase in academic achievement, which shows whether students are performing on grade level on state exams and whether the percentage of students on grade level is growing from one year to the next.
There was a 3.9 percent increase in the Ready Graduate area. The main parts of the criteria that's required for a Ready Graduate includes the measure of postsecondary and career readiness among students.
Chronic absenteeism was also down significantly at 2.8 percent compared to 2018 and there were no expulsions during the year.
Lebanon Special School District
Lebanon Special School District, which is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school system, is not connected to the City of Lebanon or the Wilson County Schools system.
“(We are) proud of our high marks in achievement, and it is evident that our work in the areas of chronic absenteeism and English language proficiency have been very effective,” Director Scott Benson said. “As for our growth, we will continue to dig in and look for methods to grow all students, especially those who are already mastering standards and are at or above grade level."
There were high marks for academic achievement and the percentage of students who were chronically out of school decreased 1.1 percent. The district was given a Level 5 for social studies.
In English language arts, the number of student success was down 1.5 percent, but in social studies there was a 1.1 percent decrease in students who were at or above their grade level.