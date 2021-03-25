Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable.