Wilson County Schools ranked near the bottom of school districts in Tennessee for per pupil spending, according to a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. The report was available to the public last week for the first time.
The report, which was released in June 2020, shows the system spent an average of $8,721 per student. Union County, Gibson County, Bedford County were below Wilson County on the list.
Lebanon Special School District spent $9,405, which is near the state average of $9,600 for student spending by school districts.
The report states that-pupil spending varies widely based on the type of school district and the population it serves.
WCS claimed 18,385 students in the 2018-19 school year. There were 21 schools within the district during the school year.
The district spent $20,049 on students enrolled in the Tennessee Virtual Online School. Tuckers Crossroads spent $10,970 per student, Watertown High School spent $10,360 per student and Watertown Elementary spent $10,089 per student.
The district spent $6,986 per student at Mt. Juliet Middle School, $7,519 per student at Mt. Juliet High School and $7,843 per student at Lebanon High School.
The report stated that the amount spent per student takes into account the school’s demographics such as race, economically disadvantaged students, limited English speaking students and students with disabilities.
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright stated that “it is the new federal requirement to break down per pupil allocation by district and by individual school. As a district, we are in the bottom 5% (compared to other districts across the state).”
Wilson County Commissioner Diane Weathers said that “the report does not take into consideration we have the LSSD (dollars from the sales tax) meaning for every tax dollar we take in, they get 18 cents right off the top so we are educating those kids too.”
Weathers added that it does not include “the bonds issued for capital projects, new schools and classrooms. That is a major expense, (The report) is very misleading to the public. We are spending more than they say.”
County Commissioner Lauren Breeze, who is on the commission’s education committee, said that Wilson County has “several challenges when it comes to school funding. First, the number of students increases year after year with new families moving to the area.”
She added that BEP (Basic Education Program) funding received from the state factors in the county’s “fiscal capacity” or ability to pay (based on local revenue and per capita personal income).
“Wilson County’s fiscal capacity is growing which decreases the number of state dollars per student the county receives, shifting more of the funding needs to the county.
LSSD counted 3,699 students in six schools, all of them elementary or middle schools. While the district spent $11,360 per student at Sam Houston Elementary and $9,413 per student at Castle Heights elementary, LSSD Director Scott Benson said there is a lot to take into account.
Because the elementary schools are Title 1 schools, that allows extra money from the federal government, and that means that the district spends more on pupils at those schools.
He said that 85% to 90% of the district’s budget is spent on people, which includes teacher raises every year, technological expenses, and building upgrades.
“Obviously we’re try to get biggest bang for our buck,” he added. “We try to stretch our dollars per pupil.”
Benson said that, “I don’t pay attention to the numbers because they also include teacher salaries and utilities, as well as the federal dollars. There are a number of factors that go into those numbers.”
The LSSD numbers are comparable to school districts in the area. Murfreesboro City Schools spends $10,002.29 per student and Rutherford County Schools spends $8,923.87. Sumner County Schools spends $8,963 per student and Trousdale County Schools spends $9,361.74.
Franklin Special School District reported the highest per-pupil spending, averaging $15,557 per student.
Data cannot compare how districts spend in relationship with each other. This is intentional, according to the comptroller’s report, because Tennessee’s school districts vary greatly in size and student demographics.
For example, while Tennessee’s largest school district, Shelby County Public Schools, has 202 schools serving more than 100,000 students, there are seven districts in the state that have only one school.
Within a district, per-pupil spending by school varies tremendously based on the type of population each school serves.
Averages vary based on the school district’s type. Countywide districts typically serve far more schools with much higher enrollment but spend less per student. County districts spend an average of nearly $9,500 per student and average 16 schools with enrollments of nearly 9,000.
Municipal school districts spend more per student with lower enrollment numbers and significantly fewer schools. On average, municipal school districts include five schools, with enrollment of just over 3,000. Per-pupil spending averages about $10,000.
The full report is available at https://tinyurl.com/ymwbbvsc.