When “Steel Magnolias,” produced by Playhouse 615 in Mt. Juliet, opens Friday, Aug. 13, the cast will be filled with the not-your-average actors playing the various roles.
Abby Waddoups, who plays Annelle, started performing in theatre when she was a child.
“By my late twenties, I ‘retired’ from performing on the stage for several years to focus on teaching and directing,” she said. “I only recently returned back to the stage here at Playhouse 615. It’s like returning to my first love.”
Actress Tiffany Burleson Vinson plays Truvy. She hasn’t been on stage for about 12 years.
“Essentially, it was COVID that inspired me to return,” she said. “Something about the isolation and the shut-down of our society and artistic community made me realize that I couldn’t take it for granted that it would be around when I was ready. I had to get back out there now. I missed the camaraderie and magic of being part of theatre.”
The actress playing Clairee, Brenda Brannon, made her stage reappearance in Playhouse 615’s recent production of “Run For Your Wife”. The previous time she was onstage was in 1998. She also worked in many of the shows at Opryland USA in the 1970s.
“There really was no gap between Opryland and the theatre right away,” Brannon said. “In the mid- through late-1980’s I was involved with local theatre productions.”
She worked with Circle Players, Lakewood Theatre and Backstage Studio over the years. After recently retiring from her day job, she said, “one of my main desires after retirement was to get back into acting again, and here I am.”
Diane Enright, who plays Ouiser, studied theatre with nationally recognized acting teacher Ruth Sweet who founded The Acting Studio and The Acting Conservatory in 1985 in Nashville.
The actress playing Shelby, Mary Molly Storey, studied theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.
“After living in New York for almost 10 years, I came back to Nashville and was ready to hop into the theatre community,” she said.
Because of COVID, all performing opportunities shut down. Then, when she saw the audition notice for Steel Magnolias, she decided to audition. She did and said, “when I went, I had absolutely no idea I would be cast as Shelby and only read for her one time.”
Playhouse 615 managing director Ann Street-Kavanagh has played every role in the show in her career, except for Annelle and M’Lynn, who she’s playing in this production.
“It has been great fun to have played Shelby, Truvy, Ouiser and now M’Lynn,” Street-Kavanagh said, noting she began playing parts in the show about 30 years ago. “It’s definitely a show that will be just as popular 30 years from now as it was 30 years ago, I think. It’s a message of healing, grief, good times and women standing together and lifting each other up through laughter and tears.”
“Steel Magnolias”, written by Robert Harding, is his real-life experience about the bond between a group of women in a small-town Northern Louisiana community, and how they face challenges and grief with humor and tears.