The Lebanon Police Department's search for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning that resulted in two people killed in the Stonebridge subdivision ended as he was later found dead in Nashville.
Lebanon Police officials said Shaun R. Varsos, 36, of Nashville, was found dead in a vehicle in the Metro Nashville area around 9:30 a.m.
Officials said during the initial investigation, preliminary information led the agency to believe he left the area in the vehicle immediately after the shooting headed toward Nashville.
He was believed to be driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder with Florida license plate AFGV 69.