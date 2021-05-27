Demolition work began Thursday to rebuild Stoner Creek Elementary School more than a year after a tornado damaged the school and the adjacent West Wilson Middle School.
The Wilson County Board of Education approved a bid of $791,000 by Complete Demo Services to demolish the schools, beginning an approximate 14-16 month process to rebuild the elementary school.
Demolition at West Wilson Middle School is set to begin following demolition at Stoner Creek.
Stoner Creek and West Wilson Middle School were damaged by the March 2020 tornado. Students attended classes during the 2020-2021 academic year at Mt. Juliet Middle School, Mt. Juliet High School and Green Hill High School.
The condition of the site had not changed for more than a year after the tornado hit because of a stalemate between the district and its insurance company.
The district has formulated a plan, dubbed Bobcat Village, that will utilize 20 modular buildings that will house 40 classrooms for Stoner Creek students during the next school year.
The village will be on Stoner Creek's campus, but on the opposite end of demotion and construction work. The construction zone will be enclosed by an 8-foot fence and unaccessible to everyone but authorized personnel.
The district has outlined plans safety and inclement weather with Bobcat Village, as well as the formulation of a temporary library and playground.
District leaders said there would be movement among students throughout Bobcat Village to mirror what would take place in a traditional building, so students are not confined to a single area during the day.
The district has also outlined a plan for housing students in a minimally-impacted wing of West Wilson Middle School if Bobcat Village is not constructed and ready for use by the first day of school Aug. 5.
“There could be a delay as late as September,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said earlier this month. “We are going to take a look at the wing at West Wilson that was not destroyed by the tornado and we will have that ready to go by the beginning of school. We have 26 or 27 classrooms that could be used should the portables not be available by the start of school.”
Wright said a tour of the wing showed that “the building, other than the windows, is pretty pristine. The thing is we have something to fall back on. We don’t have to worry.”
The district would conduct air quality tests and other initiatives prior and during the duration of the wings usage.
Stoner Creek families are also eligible for open enrollment within the district. Families who choose open enrollment must provide their own transportation for students.