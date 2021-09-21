Stoner Creek Elementary School, which had its students take classes in three buildings over the past 18 months, is one of six Wilson County schools that were named Reward Schools for the 2020-21 school year by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The designation means that the schools are in the top 5% for academic achievement and the top 5% percent for student growth in the state. Statewide, 188 schools and 61 districts made the list, according to TDOE spokesman Brian Blackley.
The WCS Reward Schools are Gladeville Elementary, Springdale Elementary, Mt. Juliet High School, Rutland Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary and West Elementary.
Stoner Creek’s building was significantly damaged in the March 2020 tornado. Its students were moved to two other schools in Mt. Juliet while the school is being rebuilt. The reaction from Stoner Creek’s administration was filled with emotional excitement after learning about their Reward School honor.
“I think we’re still in shock because of all of the changes that took place last year,” Stoner Creek Principal Amanda Smith said. “We just kept saying, ‘we’re going to conquer the climb’ and that turned out to be one of our mottos. We kept our focus on students and putting them first. Being named a Reward School shows that we reached the peak of that particular mountain. I’m just incredibly proud of the teachers and the students – it almost brings tears to my eyes to know this is real and it happened. We’re so proud of this.”
“We are extremely proud of our Reward Schools for the 2020-2021 school year,” WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “There were several challenges for all of our educators during the year and they met those challenges with a professional and result oriented approach.
“Meeting the standards for this honor is a direct correlation of our excellent teachers, students, staff and administrators. Wilson County continues to produce accountability data that exemplifies success.”
Wilson County Schools is comprised of over 20 schools across the district.
“To have six Reward Schools, we are thrilled, but not surprised,” WCS Deputy Director of Testing and Accountability Dr. Jennifer Cothron said. “We’ve watched the hard work that our schools have done this past year. When we were moving back and forth between hybrid and remote learning, every day was an instructional day regardless of the format we were in. So, to see our teachers and administrators adjust like that was just incredibly remarkable to see.”
The Tennessee General Assembly amended laws regarding school and district accountability, which offers the opportunity to remove negative consequences associated with accountability for the 2020-21 school year.