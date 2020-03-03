Two Wilson County polling locations for the March 3 primary election are closed after a tornado ripped through Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
All voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. except West Wilson Middle School and Lebanon High School, according to Phillip Warren, Wilson County Administrator of Elections.
West Wilson Middle School was damaged in the tornado, and Lebanon High access is restricted due to downed power lines and trees.
Polling places without electricity have generators, according to Warren, who emphasized Wilson County residents can vote at any polling location in the county.
Those locations are: Watertown High School in Watertown; Lighthouse Church, Charlie Daniels Park, West Elementary School and Rutland Elementary in Mt. Juliet; St. Stephen Catholic Church in Old Hickory; LaGuardo Baptist Church, Berea Church, Maple Hill Church, First United Methodist Church, Southside Elementary School, Carroll-Oakland School, Tuckers Crossroads School, Norene Community Center and Gladeville Community Center in Lebanon.