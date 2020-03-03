West Wilson Middle & Stoner Creek Elem --
West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools in Mt. Juliet were heavily damaged after a tornado ripped through Wilson County on Monday night.
Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said that authorities are evaluating the situation with the schools.
“There is extensive damage to West Wilson and Stoner Creek at this time,” Barker said. “We are assessing the damage and we are seeing what is happening in the Wilson County community.”
The two schools share a campus on N. Mt. Juliet Road about a mile from I-40.
Other schools in the WCS district were damaged, Barker said. There are no reports about which schools were included in that list, but Barker did say that there appears to be some trees down and possibly roof damage to other schools.
“We won’t know for sure until we assess the schools,” he said. “There appears to be some damage, but not to the extent that West Wilson and Stoner Creek have.”
On a video on the WCS Facebook page, Barker said, “there are really no words. There are no words to describe the damage to West Wilson. There’s damage to other schools in our county. I know there’s a lot of questions. On plans, on certain things, moving forward. I promise you those questions will be answered. Today is a day to digest. To reflect but be thankful.”
WCS closed all of its schools for the rest of the week and spring break begins the following week.
Barker said the system doesn’t know when the students will return to school, and where the displaced students will go to school when the system does reopen. He added that he doesn’t know when these days will be made up, or if they will be made up.
The Tennessee Department of Education’s Nashville offices were closed Tuesday due to the storm damage. An email about what happens when schools are closed more than the scheduled inclement weather days was not returned by press time.
Barker said that, “while we certainly don’t ever hope for a tornado to come through, we are extremely fortunate this did not happen in the middle of a school day. I don’t want to presume that there would be loss of life if it happened during the day, but it could have been much worse.”
Barker said that WCS is aware that some students’ homes have been damaged or destroyed, and it took that into account as well.
“It’s like a snow day,” he said. “You just can’t say this school is out and this school will be open.”
He added that WCS will assess the damage and the cleanup process while taking into account other issues, such as where the displaced students will go to school, that will be needed when the schools reopen.
“The most respectful thing for us to do as a district was to close the schools,” he said.
Lebanon Special School District
Lebanon Special School District was scheduled to be open Tuesday but closed the schools because of the storms. LSSD Director Scott Benson said that none of the LSSD buildings were damaged.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, which is adjacent to West Wilson Middle, also received storm damage. School officials made the announcement via text, email and on Twitter.
“(There is) pretty significant damage to secondary and main building areas,” MJCA spokesperson Katherine Lynn said. “(There are) no plans for cleanup or reopening yet.”
A Tweet sent out about the closure added that parents should continue to watch for additional texts and emails from the school about when classes will resume.
Friendship Christian School
Friendship Christian School was closed Tuesday because of power outages, according to its Facebook page.