A round of strong winds caused several trees and power lines to collapse throughout Wilson County on Sunday, as the storm caused thousands of residents to go without power.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the storm caused downed power lines and trees throughout the city as it briskly moved through the area, making some routes impassible.
Several areas throughout the county that are still recovering from the March 3 tornado received more damage Sunday, including Leeville Pike in Lebanon and areas near North Mt. Juliet Road.
Thornton’s on State Route 109 sustained damage during Sunday’s storm, but remained opened Monday.
The northwest area of the Lebanon Square also sustained damage as tree limbs and broken glass covered a large portion of the parking lot near Burger King.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel did not have complete assessment of damaged structures in Wilson County as of Monday afternoon.
In Mt. Juliet, four neighborhood streets remained closed because of storm debris Monday. Nearly 20 roads in the city were nearly blocked Monday.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the department received nearly 160 calls for services.
The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department will collect vegetative debris from residences as long as it meets certain criteria, which includes: 10-inch diameter logs or smaller, branches and limbs less than 15 feet in length and the material is placed within 10 feet of the public roadway.
Middle Tennessee Electric reported more than 40,000 members were without power following the storm, which they reduced to around 4,000 by Monday afternoon.
Nashville Electric Service, which provides power to some eastern portions of Wilson County, reported one of its largest outages in history as 130,000 customers were left without power.
The wind episode that caused the damage in Middle Tennessee started in Kansas and traveled 700 miles through Tennessee to Mississippi and Georgia in a 13-hour span.
National Weather Service Nashville meteorologists reported 60-70 mph straight-line winds raced through the region, as gusts were reported at 72 mph at the Nashville International Airport before reaching Wilson County.
Measured wind gusts from the agency also highlighted speeds of about 40 mph in Lebanon and Watertown.