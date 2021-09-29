When Green Hill High School’s play “The Giver” opens Saturday, Oct. 2, the show will be directed by senior student director Olivia Ellis instead of GHHS theatre teacher Bonny Baker.
Ellis, who interviewed to be the student director of the show, “presented her vision for the show to be considered for the position of student director,” Baker said.
“I have been doing theater since I was 6 years old,” Ellis said. “My first show was at the Nashville Dinner Theater, and it has been a huge part of my life ever since. I went through an interview process with Miss Baker, where I discussed the ways I would bring this show to life. This is my first time directing, while I am typically in the cast, and it has been such an honor and blessing to my life. I have loved every moment of this process.”
Directing is different than being a performer, Ellis said.
“As performers, it is our responsibility to tell all types of stories. The story of ‘The Giver’ describes a society that has been stripped of love, hate (and) war, and all things that don’t fit into the box of perfection. The content of this show has been well received by those who are performing in it, and we are so excited to share this story with audiences.”
Ellis said that “’The Giver” consists of two casts of about 20 actors total. There are about 80 people involved in the show, including the cast and crew, and parents, Ellis said.
The show has been in rehearsal since August, meeting each day during the week, Ellis said.
She added that, “I want people to come with an open mind and an open heart, this story is beautiful and emphasizes the beauty of the world we live in. I hope members of our community come in ready to receive an inspiring message. I want audiences to embrace all the wonders and trials of this life.”
Because of working with Baker, Ellis said, “this process has been very stress free for me, but as a first-time director I have definitely had to learn what communication style most effectively works for me. I have gotten to learn more about myself and grow in my art, which has been such a wonderful thing. The aspect of working with other people has been so wonderful. I love talking and growing in friendship with the cast and crew members.”