A Mt. Juliet High School junior recently received recognition for her volunteer efforts as a part of the 12th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin.
Two volunteers from each of the participating counties were selected — one adult volunteer and one youth volunteer. There are 115 honorees statewide.
Gillian Fuhrmeister is Wilson County’s youth volunteer representative for her efforts in school and community activities, particularly for her work with DrugFree WilCo, a coalition dedicated to preventing drug addiction in Wilson County.
“I was really grateful and really surprised, because I wasn’t aware that I was nominated for it,” Fuhrmeister said. “So, when I got the email and letter in the mail, I was like, ‘Woah. That’s crazy.’ ”
As the DrugFree WilCo Youth Sector Representative, Fuhrmeister has planned events and increased outreach of the program among her peers. Her goal to educate youth in the community and increase youth participation in the coalition facilitated the creation of the Youth Prevention Coalition.
Fuhrmeister now serves as Youth Prevention Coalition President of the division of DrugFree Wilco. The group meets monthly.
DrugFree WilCo Chairperson Tammy Grow nominated Fuhrmeister for the governor’s award and said she has been instrumental in the group’s efforts to reach younger people.
“Gillian Fuhrmeister is unique in her exceptional leadership skills and selfless drive to serve her community,” Grow said.
Grow said, Fuhrmeister organizes coalition meetings and guides the planning of events to address alcohol, vaping tobacco products and prescription drugs and opioid misuse.
“We’re working on some plans to talk to the school board about some vaping policies and do some other prevention in the month of April,” Fuhrmeister said.
Fuhrmeister said her desire to help DrugFree WilCo comes from her parents, who she said instilled the important of living a healthy life.
“I’m just very passionate about inspiring others to be healthy and live a healthy life, substance-free, because I’ve seen what it can do to families,” she said. “I’ve experienced it in my own family and I know people who’ve experienced it in their own families.”
At Mt. Juliet High School, Fuhrmeister is involved in the Science National Honor Society, Best Buddies Club and Tennessee Teen Institute.
“I’m very grateful that I was chosen and get this opportunity,” Fuhrmeister said.