An entire third grade class at Byars Dowdy Elementary School has been moved to distance learning for the next 14 days because of possible exposure to COVID-19, just one day after about 100 sixth graders at Winfree Bryant Middle School were also quarantined.
On Wednesday, Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson sent a message to parents of the elementary school students alerting them of the situation.
“We are calling today to make you aware that as a result of a positive COVID-19 test in a 3rd grade class at Byars Dowdy we will be sending that class home for distance learning for the next 14 days,” Benson said in the message. “No other classes are at risk from this exposure. All students and staff that needed to be contacted and questioned have been, thus according to the Health Department guidelines, all other students at Byars Dowdy would be safe to come to school tomorrow.”
Benson said that LSSD leaders are “being directed by the Health Department and we are following the state guidelines on positive test results and exposures to COVID-19.
Just like with the Winfree Bryant announcement, Benson didn’t state whether the infected person was a student, teacher, staff member or relative of a student.
He said to the parents in the message, “although we share your frustration, we will continue to work with the Health Department, and all involved to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”
Half of the district’s students returned to school on Tuesday for the first time since March. The other half of the students returned Wednesday.