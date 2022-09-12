Wilson County School Board chairman Larry Tomlinson (second from left) sits at an event at W.A. Wright Elementary with some of Wright’s family – son William Alvin Wright IV, daughter Cathey Wright, and wife Judy Wright.
The family W.A. Wright, who has an elementary school in Mt. Juliet named for him, attended an event at the school to honor his life. Pictured from left are Wright’s son William Alvin Wright IV, daughter Kathey Wright, wife Judy Wright, W.A. Wright Principal Wilma Hawkins, W.A. Wright Assistant Principal Ashley Hough and Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell.
Cathey Wright, daughter of the late W.A. Wright, shares a slideshow with the students at the Mt. Juliet school named for her father.
LAURIE EVERETT
W.A. Wright Elementary School’s first principal, Veronica Bender (left) with Cathey Wright, the daughter of W.A. Wright.
LAURIE EVERETT
LAURIE EVERETT
Thirty-two years after W.A. Wright Elementary School was built and named after William Alvin Wright, the school celebrated his life with an assembly titled “The Life and Legacy of W.A. Wright.”
Wright’s wife, daughter and one of his sons, all of the school’s past principals, Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and school board chairman Larry Tomlinson attended the event.
More than 500 students quietly filed into the school’s gym to see the program.
Wright’s wife, Judy, was teary-eyed but smiled as she saw all the attention her late husband received that afternoon. W.A. Wright died in July of 1989 at the age of 43, in a car accident.
“It’s such an honor to acknowledge him and all these kids to learn about him. And know him. It’s been so long nobody really knows him,” Judy Wright said.
Veronica Bender was the principal at W.A. Wright when the school opened in 1991. She’s now the principal at Friendship Christian School.
“I’m proud to say I was the first principal at W.A. Wright,” she said. “Mr. Wright was a server of the community and advocate of our school system. This school, and Mr. Wright, hold a special place in my heart.”
Wright died nearly one year after being elected as Wilson County Schools Superintendent. He previously had been an assistant principal and then principal at Lebanon High School, where he was a big supporter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He hired Mark Medley to coach the Blue Devils football team.
Wright played minor league baseball in the San Diego Padre organizations after winning a Pan American Games gold medal and starring at Carson-Newman College. He retired from baseball to start his education career.
The school was built after Wright’s death in 1991 and named after him by a unanimous vote of the school board.
“He was really big in the community,” his daughter, Cathey, said. “Everyone adored him. The community embraced him. He was a force, charismatic and it honestly was not a surprise this wonderful school was named after him way back then.”
Hutto described Wright as a “great man.”
“He cared about people and he loved students,” Hutto told the assembly. “He had a charisma, people loved him and wanted to be with him. He was a special man in Wilson County. I am so glad to be here today to honor him and his family.”
Cathey narrated a slide show with two large projectors that showed many photos that brought to life her dad’s legacy and life.
“My dad was my hero,” she told the students.
The pictures showed him fishing and playing on championship sports teams. She said he married her mother and they moved to Wilson County because he wanted to teach here. She said he also had a pet skunk.
“He loved to go to the school’s parades and loved to be a part,” said Cathey, sometimes near tears. “He loved to ride a horse in the LHS Homecoming Parade. People listened to and respected him.”
Long time Wilson County School board member Larry Tomlinson said that Wright had a passion for education.
“He was one of the first athletes to ever win a medal for the U.S. in the Pan American Games,” said Tomlinson. “He was a great basketball player and had such quick hands. But his passion was for education and he turned down a further career in basketball. He was also a county commissioner. He had a lot of roots in Wilson County.”
W.A. Wright principal Wilma Hawkins is in her third year in that position. She also has been a principal at Elzie Patton Elementary.
“It’s so very exciting our boys and girls understand why our school is named W.A. Wright,” she said. “Who he was and the values and principles he held close to him. They are even more important at this time.”