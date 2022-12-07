Retired educator & community leader -
Funeral services have been planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home for Ms. Johnie Payton, 72, of Lebanon.
A retired educator and community leader, she passed away in the early morning hours of Dec. 7.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 - 2 p.m. with services to follow. Services will be conducted by Terry Trice, Rochelle Dale and Robert Calloway officiating. Interment at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Born February 24, 1950, in Wilson County, Ms. Payton was the daughter of the late William Lee Payton and Doris Braden Pennington Payton.
She was a 1967 graduate of Lebanon High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1971. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
Her honors and accomplishments were innumerable, including: founding director of the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, Wilson County Teacher of the Year in 2003, past president for the Lebanon Education Association and former board member for the United Way of Wilson County.
In 2011, she received the Friend of Education Award given by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Ms. Payton served on the National CLOG Committee which facilitates the National CLOG Convention each year.
She was a longtime member of the Wilson County Fair Board where she had the responsibility of hiring the Wilson County Fair's special performing groups and artists and served a term as the Zone 6 representative to the Wilson County Board of Education.
After retiring from teaching, she worked at Cracker Barrel in Lebanon and Cedars Prep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis, William, and Billy.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Payton; nieces, Bryanna and Alena; nephew, Malik; great nieces, Natalie, Ali Grace, and Sophia; and great nephew, Roman.
In 2017 WKRN News2 produced a segment featuring Ms. Payton and her experiences during the integration of Lebanon High. Here's the link
https://www.wkrn.com/special-reports/local-black-history/now-a-top-educator-teacher-reflects-on-integrating-lebanon-h-s/
