The parking lot at the northwest corner of Ligon Drive and South Cumberland Street in Lebanon was full last Thursday as Sunset Family Restaurant reopened after several months.
The popular meat-n-three closed at the end of March due to tornado damage and COVID-19 pandemic. The tornado most noticeably destroyed the restaurant’s signage, which was repaired just as reopening took place last week.
The menu for the eatery includes burgers, ham, chicken, salads, fish and desserts, such as banana pudding and its signature pies.
Bob and Virginia Hodge remain at the helm of the restaurant, which has served patrons in Lebanon for more than 50 years. The couple took over the restaurant from family in 1967.
Food is served Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday-Wednesday.