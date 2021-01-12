State Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, is not seeking re-appointment to her position as chairman of the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee, she announced Tuesday.
Lynn is the first woman in the state’s history to serve as Finance Chairman in either the House or Senate. Lynn was recently appointed to the national Board of Directors of ALEC.org, a national organization of state legislators dedicated to free-market principles, fiscal responsibility, and limited government.
Lynn said in a news release, “I am stepping aside to more closely serve my constituents and to take on other responsibilities that I have always wanted to pursue. Tennessee is in excellent financial shape and I am proud to have played a role in that. I have every confidence that our Republican leadership under Speaker (Cameron) Sexton's guidance will continue in the same direction.
“The United States is at a critical juncture, and I truly believe it is up to our state legislatures to save the country. My appointment to the ALEC Board of Directors at this vital time gives me the opportunity to guide national policy in the states going forward.”