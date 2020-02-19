A Mt. Juliet man was indicted and booked into the Wilson County Jail last week in connection with the death of Scotty Ray Damon.
Christopher Jerome Wallace was indicted for first degree murder, first degree murder perpetration of a kidnapping, and kidnapping as a result of a lengthy investigation spanning a 2½-year period.
On October 29, 2017, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of Scotty Ray Damon. He was last seen on the evening of Oct. 21, 2017 in Lebanon. Damon’s body was discovered by a fisherman on Nov. 3 in the Tennessee River between Benton and Humphreys counties.
Detectives do not believe that Wallace acted alone and that the possibility of additional charges is likely pertaining to multiple individuals. Anyone with information of any additional person(s) responsible in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 444-5245.