A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges after an incident originally believed to involve explosives shut down a portion of Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Turgeon, 33, of Holly Grove Road near Murfreesboro, with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence after an incident that closed the roadway from about 12:30 p.m. until about 4 p.m.
Turgeon is being held on $500,000 bond at the Rutherford Count Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set June 7, 2021, in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.
Rutherford County detective Sgt. Steve Craig the agency responded to a call that described the driver of a white box truck playing the audio heard moments prior to the Nashville bomb’s explosion at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill.
“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service,” Craig said.
Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped Turgeon just south of the Cedars of Lebanon State Park entrance and detained him for questioning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol spent more than an hour using a robot from its Special Operations Unit to check the truck, according to Lt. Bill Miller.
“No device was detected,” Miller said.
Spokesman Michael Knight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said certified explosives specialists and resources from ATF’s National Center for Explosive Training and Research worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the scene.
Craig said detectives discovered Turgeon allegedly damaged the speaker’s system wiring intentionally, which led to the tampering with evidence charge.