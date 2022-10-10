The new logo of the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for this month – the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Halloween on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars, Wilson County Teacher Initiative and the Wilson Books from Birth program. To date, Taste of Wilson County has funded over 600 teacher grants and given out more than $251,000.

