The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce has announced two events for this month – the Taste of Wilson County on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Halloween on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Taste of Wilson County is an education fundraiser that benefits scholarships, teacher grants, Tennessee Scholars, Wilson County Teacher Initiative and the Wilson Books from Birth program. To date, Taste of Wilson County has funded over 600 teacher grants and given out more than $251,000.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust West Lawn on W. Main Street in Lebanon. More than 40 vendors will provide food samples and items from local boutiques and businesses.
The fifth annual Culinary Challenge will be held for the Lebanon High School, Wilson Central High School and Green Hill High School culinary teams. Other activities include the Grill-Off Challenge, pie eating contest and live music.
Ticket prices are $25 for adults (ages 12 and older), $15 for teachers, $8 for children (ages 6-11). For tickets and more information, go to www.tasteofwilsoncounty.com or call (615) 444-5503. Tickets are available at Wilson Bank & Trust office locations and the Chamber office.
Halloween on the Square
The Chamber has partnered with the City of Lebanon and First Baptist Church for the Halloween event from 2-4:30 p.m. on the Lebanon Square. A costume contest, candy stations and free hot dogs will be available.
Registration for the costume contest will be 2-3:15 p.m. with the winners announced at 3:30 p.m. Contest categories are ages 5-under, ages 6-12, ages 13-older and groups. Cash prizes will be awarded in each group.
For more information or to host a vendor booth, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (615) -444-5503.