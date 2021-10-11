The Taste of Wilson County returns to an in-person event this year, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. with about 40 vendors.
The 12th annual event will be held on the lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust’s Main Office on West Main Street in Lebanon. It returns to the bank’s lawn for the first time since 2012.
The 2020 event was a virtual one held last December because of COVID guidelines.
Taste of Wilson County is the premier education fundraiser presented by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson County Business & Education Coalition. It benefits scholarships, Teacher Grants, Tennessee Scholars and the Wilson Books from Birth program.
Taste of Wilson County has given over 600 teacher grants worth more than $251,000.
Tickets: are $25 for adults, $15 for teachers (limit one per teacher) and $8 for children. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free. VIP Tickets are $35 and offer a seat in the VIP area as well as a private caterer, Premier Catering Aaron Hudlow and music featuring Lain Tomlinson.
The lineup for the annual Grill Off Challenge is scheduled to include Wilson County Mayor Randal Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson and Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell.
The Culinary Challenge will be held for the third year with Lebanon High and Wilson Central High culinary students in a competition.
The event allows guests to sample food from Wilson County restaurants and see local marketplace vendors.