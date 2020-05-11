Wes Taylor has been promoted to an expanded role at Wilson Bank & Trust that includes oversight of the bank’s consumer and small business lending operations, bank officials announced.
Taylor will supervise consumer lending for products like construction loans, home equity loans and auto loans, as well as small business lending. He will also continue in his role as regional president of the eastern portion of the bank’s service area.
Taylor has served in managerial and lending roles at WBT since 2008. He was named a regional president and senior VP in early 2017 to oversee banking operations in DeKalb, Smith and Putnam counties as well as Watertown in eastern Wilson County.
“Wes has helped instill success at Wilson Bank in every role he’s held, and we look forward to the leadership he brings to his new position,” WB&T President John Foster said.
Taylor is a graduate of Watertown High School and Middle Tennessee State University.
Taylor and his wife, Juliet, live in Watertown with their two sons, John, 7, and James, 5.