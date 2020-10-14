Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION. A STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF THE ERWIN POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR 5-YEAR-OLD KORALEIGH SIMON AND 6-YEAR-OLD KAYSON JONES. KORALEIGH IS A WHITE FEMALE WITH BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, 3 FEET 0 INCHES TALL AND 50LBS. KAYSON IS A WHITE MALE WITH BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES, 3 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND 76 POUNDS. KORALEIGH AND KAYSON WERE LAST SEEN IN ERWIN, TN, ON OCTOBER 14, 2020. KORALEIGH AND KAYSON MAY BE WITH JASON SIMON. JASON SIMON IS WANTED BY THE ERWIN POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR KIDNAPPING. IF YOU HAVE SEEN KORALEIGH SIMON, KAYSON JONES, OR JASON SIMON OR HAVE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE T B I AT 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D OR ERWIN POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 2 3 7 4 3 1 8 7 0 .