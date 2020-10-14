The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a Mt. Juliet Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place on Tuesday night on Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet Road.
The agency said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Interstate 40 on-ramp from Mt. Juliet after officers attempted to pull over the driver of a stolen vehicle.
The agency identified the driver as Deantuan McDuffie, 29, and said he did not stop the vehicle and tried to drive onto the interstate before crossing into the guardrail on the ramp. Initial reports indicate the officers were outside of their cars behind McDuffie’s vehicle when he put his vehicle in reverse and headed their direction, according to the agency.
At least one officer fired and struck McDuffie, who was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three other vehicle occupants received superficial injuries from the wreck.
One person was transported to a hospital for observation and two others denied medical care at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review.
The agency does not identify officers in these types of incidents.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said Tuesday’s incident was Mt. Juliet’s second officer-involved shooting in the last five years. The previous one occurred in 2018 after officers shot at a man who rammed his pickup truck into police vehicles while trying to escape from a hotel. The incident also involved the Metro-Nashville Police Department.
“Anyone directly involved in an incident like this is placed on a stress evaluation and decompression period,” Chandler said. “As you could imagine, these are very stressful incidents.”
The TBI acts only as fact-finders and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters, the agency said. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.