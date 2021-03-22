The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking at a non-fatal shooting by a Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
The investigation is at the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson and is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10 p.m., deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle located at a residence in the 8400 block of Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet. Upon arrival, deputies spotted the vehicle.
Reports from the scene indicate the driver attempted to leave the scene, hitting police vehicles and driving toward a deputy, resulting in the deputy firing at the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and left the scene.
A short time later, Metro Nashville officers located the vehicle at a home along Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage. Officers also found a male, whose identity was not released, at the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.
Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.