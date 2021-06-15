The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is gathering evidence following the death of a man who had been taken into custody by the Mt. Juliet Police Department on Monday night.
The request for the TBI investigation is MJPD protocol.
According to an MJPD news release, Monday night around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an incident at a home on West Division Street after a female called 911 claiming an unknown man was in her home, sweating profusely, destroying property and not speaking clearly.
Officers arrived to find an adult man with indications of a substance overdose and impairment. He became combative towards two officers, who used compliance techniques, which included brief drive stun of a Taser to the leg. The man stopped being combative, and officers handcuffed him.
While handcuffed, an officer noticed the man was not breathing and officers immediately removed the handcuffs and began CPR. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the news release said.
“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home’s residents who were impacted,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said in the news release. “To ensure our officers conducted themselves properly, I requested the TBI to conduct an independent investigation. In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave. “