The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a second suspect in connection to the shooting death of a nurse last month as she traveled to work in Nashville from Lebanon.
The agency added James Edward Cowan, 28, to the TBI Most Wanted List after the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Cowan is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the shooting.
Cowan is 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds, according to the TBI.
Metro Nashville Police officers arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at his East Nashville apartment last month in connection to the shooting. He is being charged with criminal homicide.
Detectives identified Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, as the victim of the shooting that took place on Interstate 440 between Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue. Kaufman was set to begin her shift at St. Thomas West Hospital at 7 p.m., and detectives believe the shooting took place between 6-6:30 p.m.
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered and anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.