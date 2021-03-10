The Tennessee Department of Transportation has set a new completion date for the multiyear State Route 109 widening project after the project faced delays last year.
The revised completion date is Nov. 21, 2021, about a year later than the initial estimated completion date.
TDOT community relations officer Kathryn Schulte said the time on the contract with Vulcan Construction Materials was extended because of utility delays.
Crews have completed bridgework over Spencer Creek, as well as work on major concrete structures, including the installation of seven box culverts and two bridges.
The project’s grade work and paving is near completion, minus the surface layer of asphalt, from Academy Road to the Cumberland River, and sub grade work nears completion from Highway 70 to Spence Creek Drive.
The agency said asphalt paving would resume when weather allows and would focus on sections from Double Log Cabin Road to Academy Road and from Highway 70 to the Spence Creek Road.
The $51 million project will take the heavily traveled roadway from two to five lanes, including a turning lane, from Highway 70 to the Sumner County line. The department estimates by 2038, nearly 45,000 vehicles would travel the route daily.
When completed, there will be four 12-foot travel lanes — two in each direction — a 12-foot continuous center turn lane and 10-foot shoulders.