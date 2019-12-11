The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol recently shared their findings from investigations surrounding multiple crashes along Interstate 40 in Lebanon late last month.
TDOT community relations officer Kathryn Schulte said the department’s Safety Office reviewed the crash data of three crashes along Interstate 40 in Lebanon from Nov. 27, which all took place within a few miles of the Interstate 40 widening project.
“While there were several crashes near the construction zone, the crash reports indicate they appear to be related to congestion — initially from the heavy holiday travel traffic and subsequently from crash congestion,” Schulte said.
The three crashes took place from about 3-8 p.m. between the Sparta Pike exit to State Route 109, but stalled traffic for several miles until about 11:45 p.m.
The first crash took place around the Interstate 40 eastbound Exit 239 Sparta Pike exit as a semi-truck left the interstate and crashed onto train tracks underneath the roadway.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT officials said the driver did not realize traffic stalled, which caused a chain reaction crash involving multiple cars.
Schulte said the investigation revealed that road rage could also have been a factor in the Sparta Pike exit crash.
The second crash took place on Interstate 40 eastbound just after State Route 109 about two minutes later. Brock Dorman, 26, of Nashville, died after his Chevrolet Express rear-ended a semi-truck.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the semi-truck was stopped due to a traffic delay and the driver was unharmed.
The third crash closed one lane along Interstate 40 westbound just past Highway 231. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the one-vehicle crash.
Schulte said the Interstate 40 widening project from State Route 109 to Interstate 840 is expected to be completed in August 2021.