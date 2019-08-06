When the disassembling of the original Cracker Barrel restaurant building was announced in a press release last Saturday, Wilson County commissioners and members of the public said they were surprised and outraged.
The building had been given to Fiddler’s Grove Historic Village, located at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, but was allegedly given to Cracker Barrel’s corporate headquarters last week. The building was moved to Fiddlers’ Grove in mid-July.
At 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews showed up to dissemble the building so that parts of it could possibly be used in a new restaurant or museum for the restaurant.
The release said it was from the “government of Wilson County, the Fiddlers Grove Foundation and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.”
Commissioner Jerry McFarland said he was furious that the building was moved without the commissioners’ knowledge. The county’s Ag Management Committee was the group that voted to accept the building, but it was not informed about the move, nor did its members vote to dismantle the building, McFarland said.
“I don’t understand,” he said Saturday afternoon. “They started tearing it apart at 7 a.m. today. That building was secured to be a part of Wilson County because it is located on Wilson County property. Cracker Barrel had the chance to have the building for a museum and they refused it.”
Commissioner Sue Vanatta had already secured the money from a donor and other sponsors for the move to the Ag Center property, and concrete pad that had to be poured as a foundation for the building, she said. The cost to move the building was $60,000 and it was going to cost $40,000 to $50,000 for other expenses, she said.
“The original Cracker Barrel building that was recently saved from demolition and transported to Fiddlers Grove (has been given to Cracker Barrel),” the release said. “The new plan came to life after the Cracker Barrel facilities team and Fiddlers Grove determined that recommissioning the building would be cost prohibitive and ultimately unsuccessful in light of its condition after decades of exposure to the elements.”
The release hinted that Vanatta supported the deconstruction and was happy that Cracker Barrel was going to use parts of the building. She disagreed with that with a social media post.
“There were many that were involved in attempting to save a piece of Wilson County history from demolition,” she said on Facebook. “I did not state or approve the quote (in the release, that said she was in favor of the new move).”
McFarland said he didn’t understand how the building could have been given away.
“You can’t give away a school bus,” he said. “I think what (Fair Board President Randall Clemons) did was wrong. I think what (County Mayor) Randall Hutto did was wrong.”
McFarland said that citizens, business leaders and county commissioners were “looking for to it to come here. Cracker Barrel originally refused it. They didn’t want it. Now they have to have it. They are tearing down a part of the history of Wilson County and should be ashamed of themselves.”
He said that someone needs to get an injunction to “stop the work, but we can’t get that until Monday and the damage will have been done at that time.”
He said that the county will vote to reimburse the donor $60,000 at the August commission meeting and that there are 18 commissioners who signed a resolution for that.
Hutto’s office returned a call to the Wilson Post late Monday afternoon, saying Hutto hadn’t had time to call and referred questions to Clemons.
Betsy Johnson, the daughter of Cracker Barrel founder Danny Evins said she was “heartbroken” at the news of the building’s move and demolition
“I just read where Cracker Barrel Corporation refused to allow the original Cracker Barrel building to be refurbished at Fiddlers Grove,” she wrote on Facebook. “Not only that, but they also had it destroyed. I can’t begin to even express my emotions after finding this out. Heartbroken is probably the best word to describe how I feel right now.”
She said that if her father was “still here, not only would he have made sure the building was moved, he would have funded its move and paid for any and all renovations. He wouldn’t have done it for himself, but for all the wonderful employees and customers for whom he was so grateful.”
She said that Cracker Barrel’s corporate headquarters doesn’t “get it. ...They don’t understand that the Cracker Barrel belongs to the citizens of Lebanon. It belongs to the many people who have great memories of that first store.
“It belongs to everyone who ever waited tables, pumped gas, cooked, or dined there. Always remember that every time you walk into a Cracker Barrel, walk in like you own the place, because in so many ways, you do.”
Clemons said on Sunday that he would not answer questions about how the decision to disassemble the building took place or how the Wilson County government made the decision to give the building to Cracker Barrel, seemingly without the commissioners’ knowledge. He referred a reporter to the original press release.