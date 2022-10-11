Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow spoke about overcoming adversity and being obedient to God’s will at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field last Saturday as part of the university’s Rise Above speaker series for Homecoming.
Steve Wampler
College football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow delivered a message of overcoming adversity and togetherness last Saturday at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field.
Tebow was at the event as part of the university’s Rise Above speaker series and spoke to a crowd of about 550 people at the stadium about two hours before Cumberland’s 4 p.m. Homecoming game against Campbellsville University, and during a private event later that night inside Cumberland’s Baird Chapel.
The former NFL quarterback’s speech included several lessons of overcoming adversity, being obedient to God’s will and understanding the importance of together in achieving goals as teams and communities.
One of the biggest topics Tebow approached was significance over success.
“There’s a difference between success and significance and, ultimately, when we want to rise as a community, we’re going to know there’s a difference and we’re going to be willing to keep perspective, to love one another and to serve one another,” he said. “Not just because we want to be successful, but because, most importantly, we want to be significant in other people’s lives.”
The 30-minute speech was filled with testimonials, humor and references to God and Christianity, which has been synonymous with Tebow since his college years.
“I’m a Christian, so I’ve grown up listening to his stories about how God has helped push him through his struggles and successes, and how he’s always built on the foundation God has laid for him,” Cumberland senior volleyball player Harlee Reid said.
Reid asked Tebow about team building during a private question-and-answer session with Cumberland student-athletes following the speech.
“He was very, very inspirational,” she said. “I just really enjoyed how we was personable to all of us. It was awesome to listen to him.”
Tebow’s message also resonated with those outside of Cumberland athletics.
“It was definitely eye opening for me,” Wilson Central High School football coach Brad Dedman said. “It’s not about what you do right now, it’s about what your life purpose is going to be, and football teaches you not only about what’s going on in the moment, but later things in life. Our team wants to be more than a football team. We want to be something in the community, as well, and be that inspiring place that people want to come.”
Tebow said he doesn’t want winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy, given to the best college football player in the country that year, to be his defining moment in life.
“If that’s how I’m remembered or introduced, I feel like I probably missed the mark because I let a game ultimately define me,” he said.