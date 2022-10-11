College football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow delivered a message of overcoming adversity and togetherness last Saturday at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field.

Tebow was at the event as part of the university’s Rise Above speaker series and spoke to a crowd of about 550 people at the stadium about two hours before Cumberland’s 4 p.m. Homecoming game against Campbellsville University, and during a private event later that night inside Cumberland’s Baird Chapel.

