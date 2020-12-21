Long time Girl Scout Paige Blackwell was all geared up to start her Troop 1589 Silver Award community project at West Wilson Middle School when a tornado ripped through Mt. Juliet last March and destroyed the school before she could start.
Her project was to refresh the school’s outdoor classroom by making new benches and redo the chalkboard, among other improvements.
“She started working on her project in February,” said Michelle Blackwell, Paige’s mom. “The tornado took out the school. Her first thought was she was so upset her whole school was gone. Later she realized her approved project would not happen and she’d have to start over.”
Paige, 14, said her project deadline was extended because of the pandemic. She’s been in the scout program since kindergarten and is now a freshman at Mt. Juliet High School where she is a member of the marching band.
“I like Scouting because it’s just a great community,” she said. “There are so many outdoor activities like camping and hiking. And we do a lot of fundraising.”
Her Bronze Award was working on an anti-bullying and safety project.
After the tornado Paige turned her attention to West Elementary because her sister is a student there and her mother is a PTO board member. Paige said she heard that the school’s administration had been thinking about an outdoor classroom for about two years.
“Our school has been wanting an outdoor classroom the past several years,” West Principal Chris Plummer said. “The PTO was thinking about it. Paige was the one who came to us and got things moving with her plan to put one here. We had a blank canvass for our vision of open-air learning, outdoors and in a safe place.”
The school already had planned to install a retractable awning over the designated place on the backside of the school.
“We knew we needed a reprieve from the sun and we also wanted outdoor storage containers, and supplies for science classes,” Plummer said.
Paige’s envisioned Silver Award project was to build picnic tables and self-watering planters.
“A friend and I built six tables, and six planters,” said Paige as she stood at the new space that’s well along the way toward an outdoor classroom.
She said each of the planters will be filled with whatever each grade wants as a school project.
“We are so thankful,” said Plummer. “It was a win-win. She knew what she wanted. She needed a client to partner with and this is a really great start to our outdoor classroom. She’s quite a young lady.”
Paige, a competitive archer who has dreams of competing in the Olympics, said she spent well over the mandatory hours to receive the Silver Award, putting in about 98 hours for the project over the summer and fall.
“I feel really proud and happy for the school and the community,” she said. “I love helping others.”
Plummer said the outdoor classroom should be complete by this spring.