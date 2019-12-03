Ten Wilson County organizations have received a 2019 grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to helping non-profit organizations in 40 counties.
Grant recipients in Wilson County are:
- Cedar Seniors, Inc.: Provide nutritional lunches Monday-Friday for Lebanon and surrounding area seniors.
- Charis Health Center: To provide medical treatment for the medically vulnerable and uninsured.
- Community Homeless Outreach & Support/The Brooks House: BH provides preventive and corrective physical/dental/vision exams/medications and counseling to prepare residents for independent living.
- Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center: Funds to ensure continuation of the Ballroom Dance Therapy Program.
- New Leash on Life: Provide spay/neuter services for owned dogs & cats and feral cats in counties with limited animal welfare resources.
- Prospect: To provide partial funding for a pilot nutrition program to be implemented in five residential homes.
- Rest Stop Ministries, Inc.: To provide long-term, trauma-informed, survivor-centered residential restoration care to adult female survivors of sex trafficking.
- Tennessee Artist's Guild Inc.: To provide training and showing opportunities for up to 60 adults and seniors in the fine art of clay works.
- Wilson Books from Birth: To provide free Imagination Library books to Wilson County's pre-school children to foster a love of learning and reading.
- Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association Inc./Rehab 23: To provide support services on a 24/7/365 basis irrespective of weather conditions to over 800+ first responders in Wilson County.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
The Community Foundation is awarding $2,397,870 in grants to 365 nonprofit this year. The top three awards categories were: Arts and Humanities (18 percent of the grants), Human Services-Children (15 percent) and Education (14 percent).