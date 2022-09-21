With rocked-up guitars and bluesy country vocals, Tennessee Outlaw Country occupies classic territory somewhere between Hank Jr. and Skynyrd, not a bad place to be given the many fans of those styles. The act’s name pretty well sums up its appeal.

This band of blue-collar gents, most of them hanging their hats in Smith County, are riding the Southern Rock rails making music like their rootsy heroes from the early ’70s. Nothing reflects their sound better than their tune, “Ghost Train,” which has garnered the group a record deal.