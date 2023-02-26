Tesla Supercharger - Mt. Juliet

Some of the new Tesla electric vehicle charging stations on Old Pleasant Road near Cheddar’s restaurant in Mt. Juliet.

 XAVIER SMITH

Wilson County continues to dip into the electric vehicle field as Mt. Juliet is now home to a Tesla Supercharger station.

The station, located at 48 Old Pleasant Rd. next to Cheddar’s restaurant, features 11 stations available 24 hours a day for electric charging up to 250 kW of Tesla vehicles.