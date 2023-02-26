Wilson County continues to dip into the electric vehicle field as Mt. Juliet is now home to a Tesla Supercharger station.
The station, located at 48 Old Pleasant Rd. next to Cheddar’s restaurant, features 11 stations available 24 hours a day for electric charging up to 250 kW of Tesla vehicles.
Tesla and Mt. Juliet officials agreed last year to bring the charging station to the city. Mt. Juliet will lease the sliver of property to Tesla for $1,000 a month. The lease agreement is for five years, which means the city could bring in $60,000 as a part of the agreement.
Tesla will be responsible for maintaining the charging station, including repair and replacement of equipment. Mt. Juliet will have no liability for damage unless it’s caused by negligence or intentional misconduct.
The charging station is the first of its kind in Wilson County and only one of seven in Middle Tennessee. It is also the only Tesla Supercharger station between Nashville and Cookeville.
“It will be an asset for our great city, those that patronize our city and our residents and county,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said.
Andrews Transportation Group announced Monday that its Cadillac dealership is expected to open in March. A news release said that it will be the first Cadillac dealership in the state to have both electric and gas-powered vehicles. The dealership at 560 Pleasant Grove Rd. is about a half-mile from the Tesla Supercharger station.
Tritium, an electric vehicle fast charger manufacturer, opened its doors in Lebanon last year. The facility is the first U.S.-based electric vehicle fast charger manufacturing facility.
The facility, located at 1420 Toshiba Dr., is expected to produce between 10,000 and 30,000 charging units per year that will then be installed on every major interstate in the country. The fast chargers are compatible with all electric vehicles.