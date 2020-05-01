There has been one day each May for the past six years that the community has come together and showered its nonprofits with its generosity.
A record 988 Middle Tennessee nonprofits from 34 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, a 24-hour online donation initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, on May 6-7.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 6, there is 24 hours to make donations to many organizations at TheBigPayback.org. Donors will be able to select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size from $10 or more.
The Big Payback cumulatively has raised nearly $17 million with a total of 115,890 donations for area schools, religious institutions and charities in the past six years.
Participating organizations from Wilson County include:
Cumberland University; Old Friends Senior Dogs, Inc.; Prospect Inc.; Cedarcroft Home, Inc.; Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; Friendship Christian School Inc.; Humane Association of Wilson County, Inc./ New Leash on Life; Empower Me Day Camp; Rest Stop Ministries, Inc.; Lantern Lane Farm Inc.; Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center; Charis Health Center; Wilson County Civic League; United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; Wilson County Community Help Center; Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee; Wilson County Salvation Army; Sherry's Run, Inc.;
The Hope Society Inc.; Historic Lebanon Tomorrow Inc.; Fiddlers Grove Foundation, Inc.; Wilson County CASA; City of Mount Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization; Healing Broken Vessels Inc.; Leadership Middle Tennessee, Inc.; 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center; Encore Theatre Company; Wilson County Community Foundation; Generations of Grace / The Faith Store; Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Inc.; Wilson Books from Birth; The Joe Beretta Foundation; Wilson County Emergency Services Rehab Association Inc. (Rehab 23); Hickory Hill Farm; Wilson County Black History Committee; Compassionate Hands Inc / Compassionate Hands of Wilson County; Catherine's Orchestra for All; Country K-9 Rescue; Friends of the Wilson County Veterans Museum; Mt. Juliet Help Center; Cross Strength Ministries, LLC; Legacy 615, Inc.; Audience of One Productions Inc.; History Associates of Wilson County / Fite-Fessenden House.