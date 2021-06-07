The craft paper shrouding the windows at the newly constructed The Christmas Place store in Mt. Juliet will soon be removed for the store’s opening next week.
Store manager Cody Myers confirmed to The Wilson Post that Tuesday, June 15 will be the opening day of the cavernous retail space that celebrates everything Christmas year-round.
After more than two years of construction, the 12,000-square-foot store on N. Mt. Juliet Road last week had nearly every inch of the space filled with flocked Christmas trees, dozens of Christmas-inspired vignettes designed for sale, and show, life-sized images of pure white deer, polar bears, rabbits and other creatures blended into large drums, giant bells, and whispering angels. Even farmhouse roosters are showcased to create a country Christmas theme.
The store is located in the three-acre Sellars Station development across from Sellars Funeral home and the commuter train station. The Mt. Juliet store is the second Christmas Place location. The original store in Pigeon Forge is larger and opened in 1986.
“Starting June 15, 2021, we will unlock the doors to our new Mount Juliet location and invite guests to experience a behind the scene first look as the magic of Christmas comes to life,” Myers wrote in an email to the newspaper Monday.
The Christmas Place CEO Kristen Jackson explained the timing.
“Our original store in Pigeon Forge, TN opened on June 15, 1986, so we are so excited to open our doors of our second location on the 35th anniversary of our company” Jackson wrote in an email.
Myers said that a grand opening event is planned for October.
“We will open in June, but we will continue to decorate and let everyone see how things flourish. People like to see it in practice and ask questions and get ideas,” he said.
Myers lives in Nashville and has worked for the company for 11 years. He was named the Mt. Juliet store manager in February.
The store is co-owned by Toby Barnes, Karen Barnes, their daughter Kristen and her husband, Mark. They said they expect the $3 million store to attract customers from all over the region.
To make their mid-June targeted soft opening, employees are busy at work every day, decorating trees, placing thousands of items on hundreds of shelves, and prepping Santa’s House for youngsters to whisper their Christmas list.
“This huge structure will be snowcapped and the roof will have Santa and his sleigh,” said Myers.
The Christmas Place’s creative director is Lindsey Netherland. She was sprucing up, placing and moving several items and spaces within the building last week, including a “Let It Snow” vignette. She’s been with the company seven years.
“The process for this store started two years ago,” she said. “I’ve been designing and decorating in real time since this past March.”
She was working in the “Let it Snow” vignette last week.
“Yes, we want people to walk through the doors and be transported,” she said. “While June 15 is our soft opening and people can begin shopping, products come pouring in starting in July and we will still be in full decorating and showcasing.”
Plans are for a multi-lane space for tourist buses and about 65 parking spaces. The four-story bell tower will play holiday music year-round. Myers said there are plans for community performances like acapella groups, carolers and local bands.
“We will reach out to the schools to get their choral groups in here we hope,” he said.
Customers can buy flocked or unflocked artificial trees, and a large variety of modern and vintage Christmas lights are for sale. Old-fashioned bubble lights are also available to purchase. Indoor and outdoor lights and all types of garlands have their own section in the store.
Customers can also get monograms on the stockings they purchase, Myers said.
“We are excited to start our magic in the making for the community and beyond,” said Myers.