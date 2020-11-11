When Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty departs from his position later this month, he’ll leave a legacy of leading the city to new heights after 20 years in Mt. Juliet government, the past 10 as mayor.
Hagerty will remain the Mt. Juliet mayor until the swearing in ceremony for James Maness on Nov. 23. Hagerty presided over the commission meeting for the last time on Monday.
“I know people say retirement. It’s a part-time job, but I still have my full-time job. I’m going to work for the rest of my life, I guess, but I am stepping away,” said Hagerty, who did not seek re-election this year.
“It’s a bittersweet decision. The thought process was the traditions of our country are that the leader does two terms and then he steps aside. Really, that was codified by the 22nd Amendment. In fact, It’s actually two terms plus the balance of a predecessor’s terms.”
Hagerty first joined the Mt. Juliet Commission in 2000 as the city faced major issues related to traffic and growth, especially the possible construction of a roadway that was called “the western bypass.”
“There were a lot of people opposed to that idea,” Hagerty said. “There was a group that formed called Concerned Citizens of Mt. Juliet. I ended up in that group. Next thing I knew, they were asking me to run for commissioner. I was working, had a young family and a new house. Being a commissioner was the last thing on my mind. Heck, I didn’t even know where city hall was back then.”
Hagerty said he faced a steep learning curve because he had no previous experience with government.
He became Mt. Juliet’s mayor in April 2011 after former mayor Linda Elam stepped down from the position after being elected Tennessee House District 57 representative. Hagerty then won his re-election bids in 2012 and 2016.
“I am really bullish on Mt. Juliet and its future,” Hagerty said at his final commission meeting on Monday night. “The best days are ahead for Mt. Juliet. I am confident that the new (government) group coming in will do well.”
Planning Mt. Juliet’s future
Hagerty said the basis of his vision for Mt. Juliet came during a conversation with a friend shortly after he became a commissioner. He said he asked the friend for an impression of Mt. Juliet.
“He said, ‘Mt. Juliet is the land of metal buildings with brick fronts.’ I knew right then that could not be our future. That would’ve been a recipe for disaster if we continued that,” Hagerty said. “It was a long process, but we did a lot of things to change that. Now, we’re 100 percent brick or stone, with exceptions allowed from the planning commission.”
Hagerty said the push for higher quality, sustainable development in Mt. Juliet was tough on builders, but he said some of those builders have privately admitted the city was on the right track.
“It paid off. The demand for Mt. Juliet is high. People want to be here,” he said.
Hagerty credited a name change for boosting Mt. Juliet’s attractiveness as a community.
“One thing we did way back — 20 years ago — was rename the city,” said Hagerty.
Mt. Juliet was known then for its Purple Martins before it changed its name to “The City Between the Lakes.”
“It gave it a whole different connotation,” Hagerty said.
He said the change drove the city’s quality of life resurgence, making Mt. Juliet a true edge city of Nashville.
“You don’t have to drive to Nashville to work. You don’t have to drive to Nashville to see a movie. You don’t have to drive to Nashville to have fun or any of those things,” he said.
The focus on quality of life helped Mt. Juliet be named the 22nd Best Place to Live in Money’s annual “Best Places to Live” ranking.
“I think there’s a lot more to do in that area, but I think we got a good start on it,” he said.
Hagerty also said Mt. Juliet has had some luck with the creation of Providence Marketplace and Del Webb at Lake Providence.
City leaders appreciative
“There are a lot of people that have come to Mt. Juliet over the years. Under Commissioner Hagerty and then Mayor Hagerty, we have become one of the most efficient run cities in the state of Tennessee,” Commissioner Ray Justice said. “He has always held himself to a standard and tried to hold the people around him to the standard that was honorable and Christian-like. He had always been an example of someone I felt comfortable following.”
Commissioner Art Giles said Hagerty played a direct role in his own election to the Mt. Juliet Commission. Giles said Hagerty’s interest in Giles taking his commission seat when he became mayor was a big factor in his decision to serve as a commissioner.
Giles served on the commission for 16 years before losing his re-election bid this month.
Hagerty also nominated Jennifer Milele to join the commission 14 months ago.
“I hate to see the mayor go, but he’s been a great public servant. He’s been very conservative, so he’s been a very good steward as well,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said.