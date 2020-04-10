Each day, without fail, Scott and Deborah Hamm get up and get ready to go to work. They don’t hesitate a bit, put a smile on and go to what is one of the “front lines” these days.
The grocery store.
A month ago, this profession wasn’t the high-paying, corner-office window job. But today, it is one of the gold standard occupations, helping to keep people fed.
They could quit, but they lean on their faith, love each other and believe they are choosing a higher calling during the health crises.
Scott works at the Publix on the north side of Mt. Juliet. Deborah works at the Kroger just across the street. Their mutual profession is serving what’s considered an “essential” business, providing customers a place to buy food and deal with a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott is quite popular at the Publix. He’s jovial and carries a small notebook to communicate with shoppers. He’s deaf, diligent and keeps the meat counter up to date on a daily basis.
“I’ve worked as a meat clerk at Publix for almost five years,” he said despite a migraine from the long day on the job. “I handle cold and frozen foods stocking into shelves, keeping inventory accurate and provide service for customers with their needs. I used to work as an Information Technology specialist for 17 years before I got a job as a meat clerk here at Publix. I am a loyal customer at Publix and decided to get a job there because of their great customer service.
“Communication is always a challenge; everyone reacts differently and I always learn to provide a friendly service as much as I can.”
Deborah works as a bagger at Kroger. She’s hard of hearing and pays special attention to lips as she lip-reads all of her customers.
“I’ve bagged groceries frontline at Kroger for two years this April,” she said. “Before, I worked at the DMV processing car titles when we lived in Delaware. I enjoy serving customers because I am living in Godly love. My department leader, Briana Lunn, and other coworkers have been so kind, supportive and keep me informed. Always encouraging others as well, even though good and troubling times.”
While others shelter in place during “safer at home” mandates, the Hamms put their health on the line every day, kiss each other before they head to work to provide a vital service.
“A lot of things changed when COVID-19 hit us, do not forget that the tornado also ripped through our community, so that changed the whole perspective,” Scott said. “We, too, live here in Mt. Juliet and have the same anxiety as everyone does. We try and provide the service and respect to those as we would expect as a customer in any store, providing prevention as much as we possibly can.”
Because this couple is so open and affectionate, they get that love in return. They have been married 15 years. They are empty nesters and live with their dog, Chance, Deborah’s hearing and sign language “best friend.” They each have two sons from previous marriages. A daughter was stillborn 15 years ago.
She said it was a long road to recovery after the stillbirth. Scott said Deborah went to God “pleading prayer for help.”
“I was put on many different tranquilizers for five years and messed me up and mentally bad,” she said. “But God healed me whole.”
Scott has a bright attitude, despite the day’s migraine.
“Customers, at where we work, are going through hard times like we all do, with COVID-19 and tornado still fresh in our memory,” he said. “They often show their appreciation of our sacrifice. We are sure they do appreciate other essential workers the same way. Facing the fears is not the easy thing to go through in our lives, but to continue to trust in God in all.”
When not filling shelves or bagging groceries, they like to travel, read the Bible and take pictures of landscapes and nature.
“When these trying times are over, we will go out, celebrate all things new like a flower blooming in spring,” Scott said. “We will continue to serve the Lord, hug everyone and appreciate what they do in our community as well! Again, be strong Mt. Juliet!