Sandi Kay and New Hickory opened Wilson County Gospel Music Fest with their Bluegrass Gospel sound last Saturday night. The 47th annual event still had the same great sound, but with a different venue this year. It was held '2020 style' in the open-air Entertainment Pavilion at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center last Saturday night. No admission was charged for the three-hour show which offered listeners a range of sound from bluegrass to the four-part harmonies of a quartet. Groups included: The Kings Way Quartet, DnD Testimony in Song, Mercy Road Quartet, Fred Vanhook & The Harmoneers and Sandi Kay with New Hickory. The evening was dedicated to the late Gene Shehane, a long-time supporter of the event. The Gospel Music Fest, which is presented by Fred Vanhook, is scheduled to return to the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon for its 2021 show next November.
