The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses and residents to change their routines.
But a Watertown family increased in size by using an alternative approach to complete an adoption.
Dollar General senior risk analyst Arkee Grooms has been involved in the life of Trey, 9, for seven years. Their relationship took an important step forward recently as Grooms formally adopted Trey, the biological son of Grooms’ wife, Lisa.
“Lisa and I began dating when (Trey) was 2 years old. From the time we’ve began dating, we’ve really just grown together,” Grooms said. “Everything was working perfectly, but we just felt like we had one missing piece.”
Arkee and Lisa, a registered dental assistant, have a daughter, Sariah, 5, together. Arkee said after Lisa’s divorce, Trey kept his biological father’s name.
“I felt (the adoption) was something that had to be done to make sure (Trey) knows everything is complete now. It’s something he wanted. It’s something I wanted just to make us complete and be able to all carry the family name and carrying the family legacy is something that’s important to me,” Grooms said.
“I’m just really happy and excited about it. Trey’s been really wanting it since before we were married, so when we got married, he thought his name was automatically going to change, too,” Lisa said. “He was the one that really pushed for it. We didn’t even ask him about it or anything. He just said he wanted his names to be Grooms like everybody else.”
The couple started the adoption process last November, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to unfold, courts were closed throughout the state, which put their adoption process in a state of uncertainty.
“Everything was supposed to be official back on March 20, but with the way the coronavirus hit, we had to push our court date out to pretty much indefinite,” Arkee said. “Then, we asked if they would be able to accommodate an online request.”
Arkee, a Lebanon native, said Wilson County Circuit Court Judge Clara Byrd granted the request, and their lawyers joined the family on a Zoom conference call to complete the adoption and introduce Trey Grooms.
“I was kind of bummed we didn’t get to do it in person with the judge,” Lisa said. “We know if we could have done it in person, all of our family could have come and could’ve taken pictures with the judge and everything. It was cool, but I wish the family could have been there.”
The couple said they are planning a celebration once social distancing guidelines are lifted.
“It’s just such a blessing to be able to be here and continue to grow,” Arkee said. “Regardless of everything going on in the world, there’s still good things happening.”