James Hambrick often is either behind a pulpit as a singer and preacher or in front of Mt. Juliet’s police department as its chief.
Always a dapper fellow, Hambrick, 59, is somewhat of a Renaissance man (he likely won’t be happy to read that description). He is consistently dressed to the nines, a member of many organizations, a “witnesser,” speech maker, preacher, drummer, Navy veteran (1979-1984), meets regularly with citizens at Coffee with a Cop events, a father to five children and has been married to his wife, Denise, for 27 years.
Hambrick has been in the ministry for 35 years and has been the co-pastor at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Juliet the past two years. Prior to that, Hambrick was pastor at The Barn Church.
He has been the MJPD chief for eight years and was the department’s assistant chief from 2005-2012.
Hambrick’s emotional singing style led to an invitation from former Mt. Juliet Commissioner Art Giles to perform at The Father’s House in La Vergne on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Friday’s “mini-concert” at The Father’s House will be five songs. Although Hambrick balks at the word “performance,” he will provide the main vocals at the concert, with some other singers joining him at times.
“I am not a ‘performer,’ ” he said with a chuckle. “I’m just a worshiper. I’ve been singing in choirs and such since I was a small kid. I love music.”
He sings regularly at mostly area churches.
“I sing in churches, at funeral services, choir services, anniversaries and more,” he said.
Hambrick is a second tenor and baritone. He said his voice comes through God and he uses it to worship the Lord and sing His praises.
“The scripture (Psalm 100) says, ‘Make a joyful shout onto the Lord,’ ” Hambrick said.
He said he loves to sing hymns and gospel songs as well as covers of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandross on occasion. He said he likes to sing and listen to R&B and ballads.
Recently, Hambrick sang Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s “Stand” at the funeral of Mt. Juliet resident Anne Nevelle.
“What do you do after you’ve done all you can? Just stand,” Hambrick quoted the song. “I get requests to sing it a lot. It’s a staple song.”
Hambrick grew up in Nashville and was mostly raised with his many cousins. His mom passed away when he was young and after that he was with his siblings and cousins, often in church or at family reunions. At one concert, he was one of 300 voices.
His musical talents round out with his drumming.
“I’ve been playing the drums on and off since I was 17,” he said.
He’s self-taught and played at nearly every service at his former church. Hambrick said he’s got his drums set up at his house and he plays a lot.
“I play to wind down,” he said.
Hambrick said the March 3 tornado that ripped through Mt. Juliet and COVID-19 pandemic this year have only strengthened him.
“I am thankful for God; he is still our God,” he said. “I am encouraged by Him and my faith has strengthened and has grown, and deepened this past year. I have my family and my beautiful wife and feel blessings on what God is doing through His word.”
The police chief said he will continue to simply be a “worshiper and praise through thick and thin.”