Two Wilson County theatres have been working during the pandemic, but some of the shows might not be like a usual theatre production.
Audience of One Productions in Lebanon has announced performances for “The Addams Family, a musical comedy,” according to show director Angie Dee. The show runs Oct. 22-30 with an in-person audience.
“This show is hilarious, and we are so excited to have powerhouse professionals working alongside our student ensemble,” Dee said. “We have a team of professionals teaching this group of students music and vocals, choreography and acting.”
While the show will be filmed for educational purposes, Dee said that the audience will be in-person.
“This world needs that healing force in it right now,” she said. “That is my motivation to continue during this challenging time. Mental health issues are just as valid of a focus as the virus. We believe the arts can heal so many hearts.”
Members of the audience will undergo a temperature check at the door and will be asked to wear a mask. Seating is not at full capacity, she said.
For ticket prices go to Capitoltheatretn.com/tickets or call the box office at (615) 784-4014.
Playhouse 615
Playhouse 615, a new theatrical company based in Mt. Juliet, will have no in-person audience members for its production of “The Guys”, a play based on events from Sept. 11, 2001. The performance was filmed and is online for viewing.
“The Guys,” is about a New York City Fire Department captain who reaches out to a writer to help him write the eulogies for the eight men he lost on 9/11. The show is directed by Joel Meriwether. Nick is played by Bowd Beal and Joan is performed by Ann Street-Kavanagh. Ryan Hopkins and David Wright filmed and edited the YouTube workshop production.
In addition to “The Guys,” the theatrical company has started rehearsals for “Turn of the Screw,” which is a Victorian ghost story. It will also be filmed and will be available online.
The theater is at 11920 Lebanon Rd. To raise money during the pandemic, “we did a Facebook fundraiser, have had donations of various items and funding things ourselves,” Street-Kavanagh said.
“The Guys” can be sound at the Playhouse 615 YouTube Channel.