Thermo Fisher Scientific officials announced Tuesday that the Waltham, Mass.-based life sciences company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, that will lead to 1,400 new jobs.
To date, Thermo Fisher has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility, where it will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.
The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean room environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.
“Wilson County is excited to contribute again to Tennessee’s number one ranking in the southeast for medical equipment and supplies,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Wilson County enters this partnership with Thermo Fischer Scientific with the hope that it can provide a clearer pathway to meeting present and unforeseen challenges in the medical and healthcare sector.”
Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. The company serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.
The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 13 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 3,300 job commitments and roughly $785 million in capital investment.