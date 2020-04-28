Take one retired school teacher with a vivid imagination, a talented woodcarver with two STIHL chainsaws and nine feet of tree trunk and what might you get?
Well, in Watertown the result is a peacock clock sculpted into what remains of what once was a thriving 50-foot elm.
“I always liked wood carvings,” said Susan Pugh, who dreamed up the fanciful timepiece. “The tree died on us. It was beautiful. We hated to lose it, but it was hollowed out and imperiling the house. We got a local crew to take it down to the last nine feet, and I found a guy, Chris Trotter, in Nashville, Ind., who does tree carvings.”
While searching for ideas on the internet, Pugh found a clock carved in a tree and then she spotted a peacock whittled in a tree.
“The peacock made me laugh. We were really fond of peacocks because we had some for a long time on our farm. I thought, ‘OK, we’ll just try that. We’ll put a peacock on a clock,’ ” said Pugh, who hatched the plot late last fall.
“Chris had a picture of a grandfather clock he had done in a stump, so he was the woodcarver I decided to go with. I thought it was kind of whimsical. Tony, my husband, liked the clock idea and the peacock idea, and he laughed at the thought of the combination of the two. We just call it the peacock clock and did give it a name, How Time Does Fly.”
Pugh described the creation as a work in progress and that they may move on to something more elaborate such as installing the inner workings of a grandfather clock, chime and all.
“First, we wanted to see how it worked out and have noticed a few problems,” she said of the battery-powered clock in the tree trunk several blocks off the town square. “We tried to have something that would be visible from the intersection and slightly utilitarian if you don’t have a clock in your car.”
Woodcarver Trotter, who has fashioned tree trunks into all sorts of shapes for 24 years, said, “Actually, this was the first time I did a peacock. I used two STIHL chainsaws: a big chainsaw, a little chainsaw, a grinder and sanders. I use the little one most. It has a carving bar, a carving chain and carving clutch. It took probably 30 hours.”
The artist said he cuts fanciful figures into trees all the time. “I’ve probably done at least a thousand of ’em. The biggest part of my business is going to peoples’ homes where they have a tree that has been there for long time, and I turn it into something special.
“I’ve done a 14-foot owl, a 14-foot wine bottle for a winery, a 30-foot totem pole, a full-size wooden motorcycle and a full-size wooden dragon.”
Trotter has churned out everything from coyotes, wolves and foxes to raccoons and eagles, but the critters he’s called upon most to carve are bears.
“Where my shop, Wooden Wonders, is in Nashville, Ind., is like a tiny little Gatlinburg. They call it (Brown County State Park) ‘the Little Smokies,’” said Trotter.
Said Pugh, “We plan to have Chris back to add a bookshelf to the design with three book spines labeled for Tennessee’s two poet laureates, Richard M. ‘Pek’ Gunn and Margaret Britton Vaughn, as well as one book spine, reading ‘Letter From Jourdon Anderson: A Freedman Writes His Former Master.’
“I was a teacher for over 40 years, so that’s got to work its way in (to the clock in the tree trunk). Poetry is what I chose. I thought maybe it would spark the curiosity of children if they wander over to look at it. The letter from the freed slave — things like that interest me. I taught history for many years, and I taught languages, so I thought I’ll do something they can pick up and read.”
As for what type of reactions she gets from those who spy the peacock tree clock, she said, “I don’t know if you can print them all. Apparently one of our law enforcement officers worried it might be something nefarious and was quite relieved. Other folks come by, drive down the street and turn around and come back by.”
The Pughs, a family cuckoo about dogs, had their Tibetan mastiff, Chuy, hanging out around the tree last week. Most days, their two dachshunds Alice and Danny, and three Corgis Miss Marple, Paul Drake and Nick Charles, guard the wooden bird atop the clock.
“I think they keep track of it and enjoy the adventure it brings,” said the one who keeps a close watch over them.