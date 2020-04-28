Today

Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.