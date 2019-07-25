Lebanon Police detectives are investigating the drug-related deaths of three people at an apartment complex.
Two people were found dead at the scene last week; the third one died Monday night.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said drugs were being investigated as the cause of the deaths, but said the department could not immediately determine what kind of drugs were used.
Hardy said officers responded to a 911 call from the Rollingwood Apartments and found two people dead — a 20-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — and an unresponsive 20-year-old woman. The younger woman was taken to a hospital but died a few days later.
“Until we get the official toxicology back, we’re kind of in a holding pattern on the direction we want to pursue this thing,” Hardy said.
Hardy said although similar incidents are categorized as “overdose,” the lacing of drugs shifts the view on the situation.
“If you look at it from a technical standpoint, it’s not an OD situation, it’s really more of a poisoning situation,” Hardy said. “If they go out and buy heroin or whatever and use the amount they use and overdose, then they’ve used more than the amount their body can assimilate.
“It’s kind of a gray area when people go out and buy a normal dosage of drug and use it and end up dead because it’s been tampered with by adding fentanyl or something similar.”