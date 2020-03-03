Three people died following a tornado and severe weather in Wilson County early Tuesday morning, according to Wilson County emergency response leaders.
James (age 84) and Donna (81) Eaton died at their home on Catalpa Dr., which is behind the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.
Security guard Brandy Barker, 38, of Lebanon died at a CEVA wearhouse on Athletes Way North when a wall of the building collapsed.
Cooper said more than a dozen other people suffered injuries from the storm and tornado.
The National Weather Service Nashville said surveys of damage conducted so far have found damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado. Wind estimates are 136 to 165 miles per hour, separating roofs and some walls from houses, uprooting trees and lifting cars off the ground.
“Teams are working across Davidson County and Wilson County. Some estimates are being released as soon as specific locations are surveyed, but it will take considerable time to cover all locations and make final conclusions,” the NWS said in a release.
According to NWS Nashville data, the previous tornado that caused a fatality in Wilson County occurred on May 31, 2001, when an EF-2 tornado touched down for about eight miles from Rutherford County.
NWS Nashville data also showed Tuesday’s tornado caused the most injuries since the 1998 tornado that ripped through Davidson and Wilson counties on a similar path as Tuesday’s tornado. About 60 people were injured in the 1998 tornado.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported 22 deaths as a result of the tornado in Middle Tennessee by Tuesday afternoon
Cooper said the tornado entered Wilson County just north of Interstate 40 from Davidson County and stayed on that path through Wilson County to Smith County.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he declared a State of Emergency for Wilson County due to the extensive damage in the county.
“We will recover. We are strong. We have declared State of Emergency for Wilson County,” Hutto said. “It’s a day you prepare for, but you hope never happens. Many times, you watch it on TV, and it’s always somebody else, but today, it’s our people.”
“We do have extensive damage. The City of Mt. Juliet has extensive damage. It appears that it travelled pretty much down I-40,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.
Bryan said the department received about 160 calls overnight about storm-related issues.
“We have a lot of property damage, houses destroyed and things like that,” Bryan said.
Cooper said the storm caused power outages for about 20,000 people in the county, with that number being expanded throughout the morning. He noted multiple subdivisions were destroyed or damaged, resulting in hundreds of people being displaced overnight.
Three emergency response shelters have been opened, according to Cooper — Jimmy Floyd Family Center and Highland Heights Church in Lebanon, as well as Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.
Cooper said the agency also requested mutual aid from surrounding counties, including Rutherford, Williamson and Sumner, as well as assistance from private EMS services for transportation of those in need.
Wilson County ran out of ambulances Tuesday and called in other agencies to assist with multiple injuries, some devastating.
“We have state and federal resources also being requested to assist,” Cooper said.
Two Wilson County polling locations for the March 3 primary election were closed because of damage from the tornado.
All voting locations were open except West Wilson Middle School and Lebanon High School, according to Phillip Warren, Wilson County Administrator of Elections.
West Wilson Middle School was damaged in the tornado, and Lebanon High’s access was restricted because of downed power lines and trees.
Polling places without electricity have generators, according to Warren, who said that a new county policy put in place for this election allows a Wilson County resident to vote at any polling location in the county.
“It is time like these that we really understand how blessed we are. These times give us a true meaning of what’s really important in life,” said Hutto, who asked people to pray for victims, pray for first responders and find a way to help someone in need.
“It will not be fixed overnight. It will take time. So, we encourage you to be patient. Please let us know. Don’t assume we know everything. Do not hesitate to pick up the phone and make a call if you see something that needs to be addressed.”