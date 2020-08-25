Customers of three Lebanon restaurants will see changes to the menu, venue or name of their usual place to eat.
Town Square Social owners Kyle Shaffer and Cody McCray are preparing for the opening of their first extension of the restaurant with a pizzeria to be located next door to the Lebanon Square restaurant, which opened nearly two years ago.
The owners said a pizzeria is something they’ve always wanted to pursue.
“We liked brick oven pizza with wood fire, and we always thought one day we would be able to do pizza,” Shaffer said.
The pair originally looked at the space that will house the pizzeria for the original Town Square Social space, but decided on the adjoining space for the restaurant.
“Our kitchen space just wasn’t big enough for us to do pizza the way we wanted to do it — kind of more authentic Neapolitan, New York style pizza. I think it’ll go over really well,” Shaffer said.
McCray said ingredients for the pizza will be made in-house and the pair aim for an environment similar to the original space, including Edison bulb lighting, original floors and exposed brick walls.
The pair said despite the pandemic, the timeline for opening the pizzeria was not noticeably impacted.
Mo’Cara
Mo’Cara Southern Dining’s owner Ed Riley announced last month the West Main Street restaurant would close after eight years in operation under his Two Fat Men Catering and Two Fat Men Ice Cream Company.
Riley said he would transform the former restaurant space, located at 1331 W. Main St., into an event venue that would be available for rent for parties, food events and other activities.
In the meantime, Riley is offering classes — most recently held Aug. 3 — that will feature tips and techniques about how to grill a variety of meats, vegetables and fruits. Riley is also offering daily lunch specials that are available through drive-thru or pickup from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Burkey’s Diner & Drive In
Formerly known as Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Burkey’s Diner and Drive In is the newest concept for owner Ron Burkett to be located at the same facility as Dickey’s — 115 S. Hartmann Dr. near Lebanon High School.
Burkey’s features dine-in or car hop service and is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
Burkett kicked off his latest venture with a soft opening for local law enforcement and first responders July 2 before opening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following day.
Breakfast items include eggs and omelets, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and more, while lunch and dinner offerings include hamburgers, catfish, grilled chicken, chili, salads, shrimp po boy and more.
Guests who want to utilize the car hop service are urged to park on the side of the building to alert staff.