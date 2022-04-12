The Wilson Post asked each candidate for the Lebanon Special School District Board three questions. For the first time, school board candidates are able to run on a party ticket, thanks to recent legislation from the Tennessee General Assembly. They will not appear on the May ballot. Some of the responses were edited for length. The names are listed alphabetically.
BELITA
MCMURRY-FITE
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
I am running for a seat on the school board because I believe that I can and will be a voice of change for our children’s educational success. I love children, and I have children of my own in the Lebanon Special School District, and I know what challenges that are there, and I believe my voice for the children will be instrumental for a greater change.
What is the top issue facing LSSD and your plan to address it?
The top issue facing the School System today is the lack of equality for all students in many aspects, the underpaid wages of our teachers, and the limited involvement of our parents to interact with their children more while in school. I plan to address these important concerns by being directly involved with the teachers, parents and students with a listening ear and open mindset. It is my belief that a strong educational system will give us a strong economy. We attain this by having strong leadership, and I believe I am that leader.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on LSSD?
Having a partisan election in the school system allows everyone to see where the other person stands politically. It can be a pro or a con, but at least we will know how one stands. For me, at the end of the day, all that matters is that we have the right representative and support for our children, teachers, and parents, because it’s not about the political party, it’s about the people. People want change with excellent, and effective representation. I am the voice for a better change, and I am the excellent representative for the people that will be effective on the school board.
KRISSA STEPHENS
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
My campaign theme is “Parents Deserve a Voice.” After being involved as a parent volunteer over the past 10 years, I believe that parents need a voice on the LSSD school board. As a conservative Republican woman and a parent to a student in the district, I will bring a fresh perspective to the board that is currently absent. I have served on the Coles Ferry PTO and I’m currently volunteering in Moms of Walter J. Baird. With the recent hire of a new director of schools, I look forward to working with the new leadership to make sure all constituents are heard by the board.
What is the top issue facing LSSD and your plan to address it?
First, as a parent in the district, I see firsthand how hard the teachers work. Due to the recent school closures and irregular schedules during the pandemic, we must address the academic loss of our students by allowing teachers, particularly in the lower grades, the freedom and time to focus on the basics to get the kids caught up. This has been a long two years for everyone. Kids are behind at no fault of their own. Allowing our schools to focus on the basics of education to catch our kids up will be a top priority for me. Secondly, we need more transparency between the board the school district administration and the community. I will work with the board to make our board meetings viewable on our website and on social media. In this digital age, our constituents deserve the opportunity to view the board meetings from the convenience of their homes. Thirdly, in light of the growth of our school district, we need to expand the board from three to five board members. The school board should grow along with the city’s population in order to adequately represent the city of Lebanon.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on LSSD?
I will be a strong, conservative, Republican voice on the LSSD board. Those who know me, know I will never be another board member’s “block vote” or blind supporter. I will be an independent thinker who will make decisions based upon my conservative stance while making every effort to reflect the wishes of the constituents I represent.
MARK TOMLINSON
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
I am running for re-election on the LSSD school board first and foremost because it is very important to me to give back to my community. Serving as a school board member is a responsibility that I take very seriously because my wife and I raised our own kids in this school system and now our grandchildren are in school here. We also have a daughter who is a teacher and a nephew who is an assistant principal in the LSSD. As a board member, I want to continue to ensure that as a school system we remain focused solely on academics while relying on our students’ parents to instill individual core beliefs at home. Another personal goal is that our school system continues to operate smoothly and without controversy. The LSSD has long held a reputation for making good decisions in a bipartisan manner. My belief is that this is critical in maintaining our focus on the issues that are important to providing excellence in academics to our students.
What is the top issue facing LSSD and your plan to address it?
There are a couple of top issues facing our school system with one being the fast pace at which we are growing. We have done an excellent job in preparing and planning ahead for this growth. We have been able to purchase land in excellent locations at a fair price allowing us to build schools that are centrally located within our community. We have done an excellent job of managing our budget so that when the need arises for a new school to accommodate growth, we will be in a good position financially to move forward with purchasing additional land for building. As a board member I will always work toward the goal of maintaining our excellent fiscal budget giving us the freedom necessary to make expansion possible. The second and equally important issue facing our district is the immeasurable educational and social learning gaps that were created due to a loss of time in the classroom related to COVID. As a board member I will provide the necessary support needed to our director of schools, teachers, administrators, employees and parents to help them have the required tools and resources to bridge these gaps.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on LSSD?
Small town elections are just that, small, and therefore should not require large amounts of money to campaign or get your name out in the open. While many people try to follow elections, and try to learn what a candidate stands for, the truth of the matter is that in small town elections there are no debates, or town halls, as in national elections so getting to know your candidates can present a challenge. By making the election partisan, it helps people gain knowledge about the candidates they may or may not vote for based on their political affiliation. People can then go to the polls with a greater amount of confidence in knowing that they have the opportunity to cast their vote for a candidate that is going to more closely align with the values they uphold in their personal life.