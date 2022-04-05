The Wilson Post asked each candidate for school boards in Wilson County three questions. This week, the answers for candidates in WCS Zone 4 are published. Candidates for the Lebanon Special School District Board will be published in an upcoming edition. For the first time, school board candidates are able to run on a party ticket, thanks to recent legislation from the Tennessee General Assembly. In WCS Zone 2, incumbent Bill Robinson is running as an independent. In WCS Zone 6, Dalton Teel is running as an independent. They will not appear on the May ballot. The names are listed alphabetically.
PRESTON GEORGE
WCS Zone 4
Republican
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
As the only candidate running in Zone 4 to carry the distinction of being a product of Wilson County Schools, I take great pride in stepping into the arena of policy making to further the support of the Board for the teachers, staff, and administrators that helped shape the futures lives of my fellow graduates.
Other candidates may view my age, a spry 23, as a weakness. However, by failing to conceptualize how my real-life experiences of walking the same halls, sitting at the same desks, and having the same concerns as my former classmates on how debate regarding certain school board policy will change our learning experience is actually an advantage which can only be gained by those who have shared experiences of being a product of Wilson County Schools.
What is the top issue facing WCS and your plan to address it?
The elephant in the Zone is obvious: population growth and the strain felt on our schools to provide quality education to this expanded pool of students will continue and cannot be ignored.
The issue of population growth presents a dichotomy between reactive measures versus proactive policy. To allow the debate to continue that “growth pays for itself” is short sighted, a false narrative, and a dangerous path to travel.
The construction of Green Hill High School, along with the current issues facing our board in the reconstruction of Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle are prime examples that the market rate for purchasing land and building schools is not a market where prices are expected to fall any time soon. This is why current proactive approaches by the board in examining swaths of land great enough to house multi-campus concepts, where options for future expansion still exist, is so important.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on WCS?
There has already been one noticeable effect of having a partisan election on Zone 4: the complete disregard of the Tennessee Republican Party and the Wilson County Republican Party to properly vet candidates who have pulled petitions to run under the Republican umbrella.
I am proud to be the sole, transparent, bona fide Republican running for nomination to serve my district, Zone 4, as Board member on the Wilson County School Board of Education. I would ask you to judge each candidate on their character and merit when deciding who is the most qualified Republican for this seat.
JOSEPH PADILLA
WCS Zone 4
Republican
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
I truly want to represent the people of Wilson County and their values. I believe elected officials have a duty to keep their constituents informed so that they may be held accountable. Total transparency is not occurring today, and it is causing apathy in the entire election/representative relationship that each elected official has with their constituents. The first step is knowing what the board is voting on and how our members are voting. Access to this information should be easily accessible by stakeholders. The people of Wilson County deserve to know exactly how they’re being represented.
What is the top issue facing WCS and your plan to address it?
The top issue facing WCS District is the lack of retention and recruitment of enough quality teachers. Teachers are the foundation of every community and deserve the credit when businesses move in, and house values go up. It is on teachers’ backs that Wilson County continues to grow at such a rapid pace.
I spent 15 years of my Marine Corps career dealing with the recruitment and retention of America’s next generation of Marines. I plan to use that valuable experience and training to attract highly qualified teachers through college outreach programs while at the same time ensuring our current teachers feel appreciated and wanted by fighting to increase their pay and benefits. There is no magic wand, but I promise to do everything in my control to find new highly qualified teachers and keep the tremendous ones that are already teaching in Wilson County.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on WCS?
School board members have so much responsibility and power. They are responsible for how taxpayers money is spent, to the selection of the Director of Schools just to name a couple. I believe it is vital to know what political ideology they align with in order to understand how they will represent the community on each and every matter.
Wilson County has voted Republican for every president since 2000 so it would make sense that a majority of Wilson County would want a Republican representing them locally as well. Having a partisan election will ensure that Wilson County citizens can be confident they are voting for candidates that represent their values.
MAURISA PASICK
WCS Zone 4 candidate
Why are you running for a seat on the school board?
I am running again to continue to bring parents choices in their children’s education. And to be transparent in board decisions.
What is the top issue facing WCS and your plan to address it?
Biggest challenge is teacher retention and the need for schools. I plan to line item the budget and look for ways to amend it to give teachers raises and benefits and to create a 10-year plan with commissioners and planning committees to address future school needs.
What effect if any does having a partisan election have on WCS?
Partisan school board member elections are creating “sides” and divisions. It’s not allowing people to want to hear what the candidates are saying.