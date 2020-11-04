Three Wilson County Schools’ elementary schools have transitioned to remote learning for students and WCS officials are “watching” the number of positive COVID-19 cases at four other schools.
Mt. Juliet Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary students are learning remotely through Nov. 6 with the intention for students to return in-person on Monday, Nov. 9, according to Wilson County Schools’ spokesman Bart Barker.
W.A. Wright Elementary has transitioned to remote learning through Nov. 13, scheduled to return to in-person classes on Nov. 16.
At the school board meeting Monday night, WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said that the district is “watching (the positive numbers) at Lakeview, Rutland, Mt. Juliet High School and Watertown Elementary.”
The closures are due to a recent “rise in COVID-19 cases and mandatory quarantines, the district is using an abundance of caution in making this decision,” she said.
Chuck Whitlock, WCS Health Services Supervisor, told the board at the meeting that the district saw its 300th positive case on Monday. That is the total amount since the beginning of the year, not the number of positive cases at this time.
All Kids Club activities at the affected schools are canceled. The district will be utilizing cleaning services to assist the schools’ personnel.
This is the first time this year that students have learned remotely for a two-week period. On Oct. 2, West Elementary closed for a day and students learned remotely due to COVID concerns. However, fall break began on Oct. 4, so a two-week shutdown was not required.
“We’ve seen the number of quarantines for students and staff increase dramatically,” Wright said. “And with that the inability to staff and even fill (the teaching positions) with substitutes. Again, knowing the numbers, it was in the best interest of the (schools).”
She said that evaluating schools is a daily event.
“We have several other schools that we are monitoring every single day and things can change in 24 hours,” Wright added.
The cafeterias at the three remote-learning schools will not be serving any meals during this time, so any families who need to pick-up school meals can the cafeteria manager at any other school for convenient hot meal pick-up. The email addresses are located at https://tinyurl.com/y2xh4gej.
Dr. Lisa Spencer, WCS Human Resources Supervisor of Certified Personnel, said that the district is looking at the numbers of absent teachers per day in the schools. In addition, they are looking at the number of available substitutes for the schools.
She said that while quarantined, teachers can teach remotely, but the district has to have a substitute teacher in the class to help facilitate the learning. The district has tried a number of incentives to get the substitutes to come every day, including gift card giveaways and a $75 payment for referring someone to come into the system as a substitute.
Spencer said that 10% of the districts’ substitutes are quarantining, 35% didn’t return for this school year due to virus concerns and some substitutes chose to stay home with their students who were learning virtually.
On Monday, of the schools who were not offering remote learning, there were 161 teachers who were absent and there were 36 unfilled positions.
During the WCS Board’s seven-hour retreat last month, Wright and Deputy Director Mickey Hall talked to the board about a strategic planning session for the board which will take place in January. They also said that budget talks would begin in March or April of 2021.
Hall told the board members that negotiations between WCS and the district’s insurance company to rebuild West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary from the March tornado are ongoing.
“It was a great refresher,” WCS board member Kimberly McGee said. “(The Tennessee School Board Association) does a great job facilitating these sessions. They are a fantastic resource for board members.”